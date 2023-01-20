Almost Real, an exhibition of conceptual photography by Peter Masters, will be shown at Artisan Collective Port Stephens throughout February.
The art photographer from Newcastle has a long connection to Port Stephens.
He has been a member of Artisan Collective Port Stephens for five years.
His new exhibition features conceptual photography which Mr Masters describes as "works of the imagination where multiple photographs are used as the building blocks of a single whole image".
"Conceptual photography is an art of montaged and composited images, combining elements of digital art, mosaic, and freehand drawing," he said.
"Conceptual art prioritises the importance of an idea or a concept making technique and aesthetic take second place.
"It emphasises dreams and the imagination and explores the tension between fantasy and reality."
Almost Real is an exhibition in three parts.
The first is a journey that begins with nature's own textures and patterns. It begins with macro images of rocks and minerals that become abstract art.
These are works that have been 200 million years in the making, a celebration of ambiguous images where our imagination, our mind's eye, make our own stories from the patterns and textures.
The journey moves to an exploration of the spirals that were the building blocks of first life. In particular, the fossil remains of ammonites where the golden ratio is front of stage.
This second stage of the exhibition features depictions of fantasy fish, where up to 100 photographs of rock textures and colours are combined to create creatures that never existed - fantasy and reality combined.
Finally, Mr Masters pays homage to the golden era of art nouveau and the master works of "the greatest of all conceptual artists", Gustav Klimt.
"The connection to Klimt, with his symbolic understanding of spirals and patterns, is a collaboration, a celebratory rework of his art," Mr Masters said.
"Contemporaries of Klimt described his work as 'patterns of the imagination, where only the faces and skin are of this earth'.
"In my tribute to Klimt, I have introduced textures, colours and shapes that are fundamentally and literally of this earth.
"This exhibition tells a story. Predominantly, it is decorative art. I have strived to illustrate
"The beauty achievable by the combination of disparate genres. It is a story in stone."
The Almost Real exhibition will show in the artisan collective gallery at d'Albora Marina from 9am-4pm between February 4 and February 28.
