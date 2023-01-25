Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Australia Day committee returns with festivities at Fly Point following two-year pandemic hiatus

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
Nelson Bay's 2023 Australia Day celebrations are planned to impress following a two-year pandemic hiatus. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

From magicians to sheep shearers, live music and a RAAF flypast, Nelson Bay's 2023 Australia Day celebrations are planned to impress following a two-year pandemic hiatus.

