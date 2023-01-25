From magicians to sheep shearers, live music and a RAAF flypast, Nelson Bay's 2023 Australia Day celebrations are planned to impress following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Nelson Bay Australia Day Committee chairman Doug Cross said his committee were "very much looking forward" to a jam-packed program this year.
"We've been doing this for 25 years and there's about eight of us volunteers. We were very disappointed not to host celebrations the last two years due to COVID," he said.
Unable to guarantee the safety of patrons the decision to cancel the January 2020 celebrations was made in December 2019.
"It was very disappointing for us, but this year we're confident of pushing ahead," he said.
Mr Cross said he felt passionately about Australia Day as an "all-inclusive" event to celebrate the country.
"We'll have a Welcome to Country to recognise the Indigenous heritage of our land and as a committee we see Australia Day as an opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful things about being Australian," he said.
"There's so much this country has to give and there's so much we can give back. The day is just one way of celebrating all the wonderful things and the freedoms that we have in this country."
What to expect for Australia Day in the Bay
Mr Cross is expecting thousands to flock to Neil Carroll Park at Fly Point in Nelson Bay on Thursday, January 26.
"We are expecting anywhere from a few thousand to 10,000 to go through the park during the day," he said.
Celebrations will kick off from 9.30am with a performance in front of the stage by Hunter School of Performing Arts Marching Band, followed by Robyn Yvette School of Dance at 10am.
"We're doing things slightly different to previous years," Mr Cross said.
"We used to have a break for the last five or six years, prior to that we had a billy cart darby but both of those things aren't happening this year. We decided not to hold the parade this year; we're trying something different," he said.
Mr Cross said the marching band and dance school will be a real highlight for the crowd.
"Another exciting element we will have is the Hornet rock band," he said.
The momentous event of the day will be held at 12pm where 33 conferrals will become Australian citizens.
"We'll do a salute, a raising of the flag by Anna Bay Scouts and the mayor, local councillors and our local member Kate Washington will be there to celebrate our Australian citizenship ceremony," Mr Cross said.
The winners of the Port Stephens annual awards for 2023 will be announced at the Raymond Terrace ceremony in the morning but will also be brought on stage at the Nelson Bay celebrations.
There will be plenty of entertainment for families including giant games, jumping castles, pony rides, alpaca and sheep shearing demonstrations, woodworkers, JD's World of Magic Show, vintage and classic cars and displays by the NSW RFS, FRNSW and Spinners and Weavers.
"Our resident shearer will be there with sheep and alpacas and the spinners and weavers will be next to him to take the wool and make a jumper," Mr Cross said.
He said the committee does its best to provide free entertainment for all ages to enjoy.
"We will have so many things for people to do and see. We try to aim at a family demographic of parents and children and make things as free as possible," he said.
He said there will also be a great selection of food available at the food court and there will be tables, chairs and umbrellas to relax at.
There will be over 90 market stalls operating throughout the day and the RAAF Flypast is set to take place between 12 and 1pm.
Hoping for a sunny day, Mr Cross said he's put a special word in with "the man upstairs".
"I've already booked it in with the big fella upstairs. Blue Skies some fluffy clouds and a light north easterly, let's hope that works," he said.
His request may come, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting the Australia Day forecast as sunny with a minimum temperature of 21 degrees and a high of 31.
After a day of fun in the hot sun, people may consider heading for a dip in one of Port's blue paradise pockets.
Driving along Shoal Bay Road and taking a left into Cultural Close, patrons can turn left into the top of the park where a group of people will be directing cars for parking.
"It's free parking but we do ask for a gold coin donation for the local group that are doing all the work there, plus you can park in there all day," Mr Cross said.
