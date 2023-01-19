Your messages of support: 'Eliminating the Examiner puts the community at risk'

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
My husband and I returned to Australia to take up residence two years ago just as COVID was taking hold.
With the aid of articles in the Examiner, delivered faithfully every week, we safely navigated the lockdowns, the vaccine recommendations and queues, and supply restrictions.
Where else would we have turned in a pandemic for such information?
This is a public safety issue, not simply a one of convenience.
In the time since, the Examiner has proved to be a lifeline of information to nearly every service and activity available in the Port Stephens locale.
It has become a necessary cover to cover read each week in order for us to grasp local issues, developments, regulations and opportunities.
Is this information available elsewhere to us? To our knowledge, it is not.
Without the professional, coherent, and well written articles in the Examiner, we would be adrift - as individuals and as a community.
Other coordinated, validated, and researched sources about our community simply do not exist.
Eliminating the Examiner puts the community at risk for misinformation and exploitation.
The Examiner is a resource that should be be preserved.
Laura J
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
