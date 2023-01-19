Port Stephens Examiner
Overnight road works on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to continue $275 million upgrade and duplication

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Overnight traffic conditions along Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash will change on January 24 and 25 (weather permitting) as work progresses on the $275 million road duplication project.

