Overnight traffic conditions along a section of Nelson Bay Road will change on Tuesday and Wednesday as work progresses on the $275 million road duplication project.
Line marking work will be carried out on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash between 6pm and 6am on January 24 and 25, weather permitting.
Lane closures, traffic control and a 40km/h reduced speed limit will be in place during the night work and may affect travel times.
Short term stops may be required at times, Transport for NSW said.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
The duplication of Nelson Bay Road is being delivered in stages.
Early work on the project to upgrade the intersection of Nelson Bay Road and Medowie Road and the intersection of Nelson Bay Road and Lemon Tree Passage Road has been completed.
The night works come as part of the $26 million upgrade and duplication being carried out to a one kilometre section of Nelson Bay Road between Salt Ash and Bobs Farm.
Known as "section one", the upgraded road will run from 900 metres east of Marsh Road at Salt Ash to 1.9 kilometres east of Marsh Road at Bobs Farm.
Transport for NSW said thie upgrade to the road in this section will deliver a "safer and more efficient road for the 25,000 motorists who use it each day".
Contractor Daracon is carrying out the section one works on behalf of the transport authority.
Work began in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in late 2023.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
