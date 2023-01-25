House of the week: 18 The Yardarm, Corlette

After a stunning renovation and makeover, this family home in coveted Corlette is quite simply fabulous.
Immaculate and beautifully presented, the split-level residence glows with natural light thanks to raked ceilings, large windows and crisp white palette throughout.
The timber-floored upper-level dining area abuts the gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops, large farmhouse sink, new appliances including dishwasher and plenty of storage.
Stairs lead from the elevated dining area to the carpeted formal lounge, which looks out to manicured lawns at front.
The expansive master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite and the three double-sized bedrooms have built-ins and ceiling fans. All bedrooms are carpeted for comfort.
Both bathrooms are stylish, the ensuite with a double walk-in shower and the main with a shower and separate bath.
The kitchen enjoys a pleasant north-facing outlook over landscaped gardens, a terraced, private oasis at back ideal for entertaining and relaxing. There's also a covered alfresco dining area off the kitchen and a large front lawn bordered by landscaped gardens.
Other features include split-cycle air-conditioning, solar panels, a large double garage with underhouse storage and a double carport - so plenty of room for the boat.
This beautifully transformed property sits in a peaceful and picturesque, elevated cul-de-sac position within a stroll to Roy Wood Reserve and swimming beach.
