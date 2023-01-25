Port Stephens Examiner
House of the week: 18 The Yardarm, Corlette

January 26 2023 - 12:30am
  • 18 The Yardarm, Corlette
  • Auction: 2pm on Saturday, February 4 (if not sold prior)
  • Agency: Raine&Horne
  • Agents: Richard Peel, 0439 114 315; Jake Roosendaal, 0447 492 200
  • Inspect: Saturday, January 28, 11.30am-noon
After a stunning renovation and makeover, this family home in coveted Corlette is quite simply fabulous.

