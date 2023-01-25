Pandemic woes made for an uncertain time at the start of 2020 for many Australians. From lockdowns to vaccination debates it was a trying time, particularly for those living with a disability.
Helping to ease the pressure and deliver information on mask mandates to the rights of receiving "the jab" for those living with a disability, one Medowie woman made a difference in her national role.
Working across government as branch manager for the Portfolio Response to COVID-Taskforce, Jodi Cassar has been recognised with a Public Service Medal (PSM) in the COVID-19 Honours Roll as part of the 2023 Australia Day awards.
"I played a role and had the opportunity to lead groups of people to achieve these outcomes and be connected to the real individuals that this [pandemic] was impacting," she said.
Looking through the national lens, around 4.4 million Australians are living with a disability, 500,000 are on NDIS and around 700,000 receive the disability support pension through Services Australia.
"There was different pockets of the community that we needed to reach into and one of the things to be really proud of was listening to the voices of people that are being impacted by COVID-19 in a way that some of us might take for granted," she said.
In her role she helped provide safe spaces, advice, information and support for people with disability, workers and carers during COVID.
"For example each time some of the rules were changed in each of the states and territories or at the Commonwealth level, it was really about how do we make sure that people with disability are aware of those changes but are also supported and encouraged," she said.
At the time of her nomination more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine had been administered to NDIS participants and to those on support pensions.
"I was part of the team helped to make sure a person with a disability was able to have accessible places to get the vaccine," Mrs Cassar said.
"It was a time where there was lots of misinformation about COVID and the vaccine, so we helped provide safe places for people to access sources of truth," she said.
"It was about how to get that narrative out there so people had the information they needed to make an informed choice."
She also played a critical role in the distribution of more than 3.3 million Rapid Antigen Test kits for NDIS participants and workers.
Mrs Cassar said receiving the PSM was an honour that she was really proud of and resonated with her passion to help people.
"Working in government is not what I thought I would be when I grew up, I wanted to be a nurse but when I think about the parallels in terms of what I get to do today; it's about helping people," she said.
"Helping people to be the best versions of themselves and empowering them with the tools and opportunity to do that, whatever the circumstance we face - that's really rewarding."
Mrs Cassar is also a big advocate for netball in the Hunter Region and was recognised as Administrator of the Year at the 2022 annual awards. She is also a nominee in the 2022 Port Stephens Annual Awards, the winners of which will be announced on Australia Day - January 26.
"Whether it's work or at netball, it's all about working with and for people," she said.
