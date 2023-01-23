Port Stephens Examiner
Maitland cricket: Veteran snares four wickets as Tenambit Morpeth claim first win of season over Raymond Terrace

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 23 2023
Tenambit Morpeth veteran led the Bulls attack to victory against Raymond Terrace.

Bulls veteran Shane Wind captured 4-26 to ensure Tenamibt Morpeth Bulls collected their first win of the 2022-23 Maitland first grade cricket season.

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

