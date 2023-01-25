For Michelle Moxey, cricket and family are one and the same.
Wife to a lifelong cricketer and mother to two boys who were destined to play the game, it was inevitable that Michelle's weekends would be filled with cricket.
What she did not expect when she began scoring her husband George's games some 30 years ago, then those of her sons Jarrod and Josh, was that she would still be so involved in the sport and with the family's club, the Port Stephens Pythons, today.
But she would not change it for the world.
"I think of this club as an extension of my family," the Medowie mother and grandmother said. "The Pythons are all about family and this is mine."
Michelle was recognised by Cricket NSW for 20 years of dedicated service on the second day of the Australia versus South Africa Test in Sydney.
She was one of about 20 volunteers from across NSW to be formally recognised for their two decades of outstanding contribution to their clubs/associations and to the game.
Considered the "beating heart" of the Raymond Terrace-based Pythons, Michelle has done it all since joining the club "sometime in the early 90s" - from taking on committee roles including president, running the canteen ("I'm told I make a mean burger," she said), scoring and even collecting club memorabilia.
She was the club's treasurer with husband George from 1997 up until 2005 when he died suddenly during a Maitland C-grade final. She was made a life member of the club in 2007 and continued as treasurer until 2011.
Michelle said the Pythons rallied around her family and became their "anchor" following George's death.
While she stepped away from the committee for four season, Michelle was still active with the club and returned as president in 2015 to oversee arguably one of its greatest periods of growth.
She stepped down as president in 2021 but has remained as the treasurer and secretary, among many other roles.
Michelle's son Josh, who is the current Pythons president, said his mother's service to the club and to cricket in general could not be measured.
"It's almost unbelievable that someone who's never taken to the field continues to show up week after week after 30 years to give time to our club," he said.
"This reward is just recognition for a lifetime of service to the game and others. We are extremely lucky to have her. I'm proud to not only be her son, but to have played cricket at her club."
Paul Le Mottee, another life member of the club, added that he had "never seen an award, medal or recognition more deserved".
A humble Michelle said the recognition was "nice" but that she was one person in a team that have worked hard over the years to achieve the success the club has seen.
"It is very nice to be recognised but I have never done it for accolades," she said. "I am one part of a whole number of people who have worked hard over the years.
"But if I can inspire just one person to volunteer in any way, then I am happy. For me, volunteering has been fulfilling and satisfying. I'd encourage anyone to volunteer."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
