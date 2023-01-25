A diverse program of events has been created for Port Stephens seniors to enjoy and celebrate the NSW Seniors Festival.
The theme of this year's festival is Celebrate Together, encouraging those aged 60 and above to get together, enjoy social connection and celebrate the invaluable contribution they make to the Port Stephens community.
"We know how important social connection is for not only our mental health, but our emotional and physical health, too," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"Our annual Seniors Festival is a great opportunity to get together, celebrate the wisdom and experience that comes with age, and meet new people."
From art classes and yoga to workshops and a sunset cruise on the Wangi Queen, Port Stephens Council promises something for everyone during its 2023 festival which will run February 1-February 12.
A highlight of the 2023 program is the free First National Seniors Concert at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Monday, February 6. Bookings are essential. Phone the club on (02) 4981 1272 to reserve a spot.
Starting at 11.30am, seniors are invited along for a two course lunch and entertainment by Seth Drury who will be performing his Sinatra songbook.
First National principal Rebecca Dean said her team is honoured to sponsor the concert.
"Giving back to the community is very important to us, and we hope that everyone who gets involved has a fantastic week, with lots of great businesses offering advice, classes and events," she said.
Nelson Bay-based community choir the SeaSide Singers will host is annual seniors concert on Friday, February 24.
Seniors aged 60 and above are being invited to the Soldiers Point Bowling Club performance for an afternoon of singing and socialising.
"Your choir has been presenting this free concert for 14 years for all music lovers aged over 60," Diana Souter from the SeaSide Singers said.
"It is a popular addition to the Port Stephens social calendar. The choir will be presenting a selection of old favourites and new classics and a free afternoon tea."
Entry into the concert, beginning at 2pm, is free for residents aged 60 and above. Bookings are essential. Phone Sue on 0412 181 043 or the bowling club (02) 4982 7173 to reserve a seat.
See the complete event guide online at pscouncil.info/SeniorsFestival2023.
