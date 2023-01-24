Nelson Bay Rugby Club is seeking players for the 2023 season.
The club has put out a call for expressions of interest from men and women wanting to play rugby union in Nelson Bay.
The Gropers, named after a "revered local fish known for its power and tenacity", will once again field three teams in the competitive Newcastle and Hunter Rugby Union men's premier division.
The club is hoping to put a team into the women's division this year.
The season will run from April to September.
Players who would like to be part of the 2023 campaign can email an EOI to nelsonbayrugby@gmail.com.au.
Meanwhile, Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club has opened registrations for its 2023 season.
The regular season for boys will begin March 25 and for girls, on April 28.
Registrations for Get Into Rugby (for children 5-11) is also open. The program will run February 17-March 24 at Bill Strong Oval on Fridays from 5.30pm.
