2023 Australia Day Honours: Port Stephens U3A foundation member Paul Whittemore received OAM for service to community

Updated January 26 2023 - 11:35am, first published 1:00am
Paul Whittemore from Shoal Bay has received an OAM in the Australia Day Honours List.

A foundation member of Port Stephens Third Age Learning (U3A) who has dedicated more than 25 years to the not-for-profit organisation has received a Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List.

