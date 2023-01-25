Wayne O'Connor hopes the recognition he has received in the Australia Day Honours List shines a light on the value of the work being done right across Australia's aquatic environment.
Dr O'Connor, a senior principal research scientist for NSW DPI Fisheries, has received a Public Service Medal in the Honours List for "outstanding public service in aquaculture research".
"I was surprised and humbled," Dr O'Connor said on receiving the news that he had been nominated for the honour.
"These are truly team efforts and a small part of all the good work that is done.
"I hope it draws attention to the Institute and the quality and value of all the work that's done to manage our aquatic environments."
Always interested in science, particularly biology, Dr O'Connor's first job after studying science was working on algal production for aquaculture at the Fisheries Institute.
"I had some wonderful mentors and some great industry partners willing to share knowledge, and I never looked back," the Nelson Bay resident said.
Dr O'Connor has been the director the Port Stephens Fisheries Research Institute at Taylors Beach since 2015 and is recognised nationally and internationally as a leading molluscan aquaculture scientist.
His research has been aimed at restoring NSW's oyster industry production by developing technologies, infrastructure and genetically selected stock to overcome disease and competition from faster growing introduced species.
"Our environment is changing and we must understand the impacts on aquatic species," Dr O'Connor said.
"Oysters are the most valuable fisheries species in NSW, but more importantly, they are keystone species in our estuaries, cleaning the water, stabilizing sediments, and providing food and habitat for other species.
"We've shown oysters can adapt to many changes and are developing the understanding and tools to respond to threats, but it's not a substitute for caring about water quality in our aquatic environments."
Since 2008, Dr O'Connor has led the Sydney rock oyster breeding program, arguably the most successful oyster breeding program in the world.
His research proved instrumental in combating the 2021 outbreak of QX disease in Port Stephens, ensuring DPI was prepared to support oyster growers to keep their businesses going.
"The work we have done at the PSFI with our many collaborators has increased the understanding of the threats facing oysters and has provided the knowledge and tools to respond to those threats," Dr O'Connor said.
"Improving molliusc hatchery production technology and establishing breeding programs will underpin responses to the QX outbreak.
"Unfortunately, there is no quick fix and the local farmers are under immense pressure and need all the support they can get."
As well as helping to improve the production of oyster farming in Australia, Dr O'Connor has developed and extended the technology to Vietnam which has had huge success.
He supported the creation of a huge oyster farming industry across a number of Vietnamese provinces and achieved rare recognition from the Vietnamese government by being awarded the Medal for Agriculture and Rural Development in 2018.
"The industry has grown from nothing to one that is over 10 times greater than the Australian industry and supports thousands of village families across 14 provinces," Dr O'Connor said.
"It is hugely rewarding to see somebody gain a livelihood, watch a new business develop, or see a business improve and to think that we helped."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
