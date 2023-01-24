Lane closures and 60km/h speed limits along Pacific Highway between Tomago and Kew

Holiday makers and motorists travelling on the M1 Pacific Motorway between Tomago and Kew, south of Port Macquarie, next week are being advised of lane closures and decreased speed limits.
According to Transport for NSW (TfNSW), bridge cleaning and maintenance work will be progressively carried out along the 218 kilometre stretch of road for roughly four weeks from Monday, January 30.
Lane closures and a 60km/h speed limit will be in place between Ocean Drive, Kew and Tomago Road, Tomago .
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and is expected to take up to four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
The work will take place progressively on bridges along this section of the motorway.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.