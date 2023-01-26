Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sod turning marks start of $26m upgrade to dangerous Raymond Terrace and Government roads intersection at Thornton

January 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Mayor Cr Philip Penfold pictured at the intersection - the corner of Government Road and Raymond Terrace Road, Thornton. File photograph.

Work will soon get underway on a $26 million project to upgrade the dangerous Government Road and Raymond Terrace Road intersection at Thornton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.