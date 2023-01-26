Work will soon get underway on a $26 million project to upgrade the dangerous Government Road and Raymond Terrace Road intersection at Thornton.
The project will include a four-way intersection to replace the current three way intersection.
Traffic lights will be installed, with both roads widened to allow for two through lanes in each direction and right turn bays.
Construction of the new intersection leg will cater for future development to the north and would be linked to the existing road network in coming years.
Improved street lighting and accessibility to buses in the area will significantly and positively impact traffic flow and commuter safety.
A total of $9.5 million of the funding came via the NSW Government's Housing Acceleration Fund, while Maitland City Council is funding the remainder of the work, primarily via Section 7.11 Developer Contributions, collected from the Thornton North Urban Release Area.
On Wednesday, Mayor Cr Philip Penfold joined representatives from council and Transport for NSW to turn the first sod on the job and help get work underway.
Cr Penfold called the project a win for the people of Maitland and was looking forward to the widespread benefits of the works.
"The residents of Thornton and Chisholm have been calling for these works for several years so it's something of a relief for them to see these upgrades finally get underway," he said.
"Council is proud to contribute a significant amount to these works, and I know our officers have worked very hard in a challenging global supply chain and resourcing conditions to get us to a point where work can start.
"Raymond Terrace Road is one of the busier roads in our LGA and feeds thousands of commuters daily through our city and beyond, so these works will have widely felt benefits.
" It's a continuation of council's project to upgrade the Thornton Road network, with more works planned across Thornton's roads to continue improving traffic flow in the area," Cr Penfold said.
Pending conditions, these works are expected to finish in mid 2024.
Council will keep the community informed as traffic conditions change throughout the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.