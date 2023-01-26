Nelson Bay turtle saved after swallowing five fishing hooks

AN endangered green turtle rescued at Nelson Bay earlier this month had swallowed five fishing hooks.
The turtle was rushed to Taronga Wildlife Hospital in Sydney and is being nursed back to health.
Four hooks have been removed and the hospital's vet team is hopeful the turtle will make a full recovery.
Taronga Wildlife Hospital senior veterinarian Larry Vogelnest said it was a stark reminder to the public to reduce their use of plastics and to take their rubbish and marine debris with them.
"Many of the native animals that we care for at our Wildlife Hospitals have been injured after ingesting or becoming entangled in items that people have left behind," he said.
"We frequently receive turtles that have been washed up along the shore or found floating in the ocean unable to dive, due to a build-up of gas in the stomach from plastic consumption.
The hospital has three endangered green turtles in its care, all brought in by members of the public.
Another of the turtles was admitted to the hospital in May as a hatchling with a stomach full of plastics.
Six months later, it is recovering but still needs ongoing care.
The hospital said it recently cared for a tawny frogmouth after it became entangled in discarded fishing line in Mosman, and a magpie lark that was trying to build a nest out of fishing line but kept becoming entangled in it.
NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said while many were looking forward to enjoying some time in nature this weekend and making the most of summer by camping, fishing, hiking or relaxing on the beach, it was important to make sure no rubbish is left behind.
Every year, 1500 animals are admitted to Taronga Wildlife Hospitals.
The new Taronga Wildlife Hospital in Sydney - set to open in 2025 - will increase the hospital's capacity to hold and care for injured wildlife including turtles, koalas and platypus and other native animals by 400 percent.
