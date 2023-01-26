Four weeks of fighter jet training at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range

Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft will return to the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range for four weeks of fighter jet aircrew training.
The Williamtown RAAF Base aircraft are scheduled for training at the range between 9am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 3pm on Fridays between Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 24.
The Department of Defence said PC-21 aircraft also operate intermittently on the range in support of Number 4 Squadron combat control and joint terminal attack training.
No. 4 Squadron has training schedule for January 31 to February 2.
Training will run up to 10:30pm to "achieve essential night time objectives", Defence said.
There is currently no training scheduled for F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the Salt Ash range.
Commander Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Peter Robinson, said residents living in East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage should expect the range to be used consistently throughout the four week period.
"Aircrew actively minimise the use of the range and once proficiency has been attained, they move onto the next stage of their course," Air Commodore Robinson said.
"Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary air to ground training that is employed at SAAWR."
Every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience to residents during the training and advise that the range schedule could change at short notice due to weather or operational considerations.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.