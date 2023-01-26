Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Annual Awards: Brooke Roach named Citizen of the Year, one of eight Australia Day award winners

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 11:00am
Raymond Terrace community leader Brooke Roach has been named the Port Stephens 2022 Citizen of the Year. Pictured after winning the award in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, January 26. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

For his extensive contributions to the community through sport, as a volunteer and his work with Indigenous youth, Brooke Roach has been named Port Stephens' Citizen of the Year for 2022.

