AS DOUBLE demerit points kick in for the Australia Day weekend, police have warned "we will be everywhere".
Statewide, police will be targeting speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorbike helmet offences during a high-visibility operation which starts at 12.01am on Wednesday and runs until 11.59pm on Sunday.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be deployed across all areas of the Hunter for Operation Australia Day.
Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol Inspector Mick Buko said motorists should expect it to be "extremely busy" on all major roads with the public holiday falling on the Thursday and plenty of people choosing to take an extra-long weekend to soak up the last days of the school holidays.
"It is going to be slow, especially around that choke point at Hexham and down the M1 Motorway, the Hunter Expressway and the Pacific Highway."
He said highway patrol cars, which are all fitted with radar and number-plate checking technology, would be on all major motorways.
"We will be everywhere," he said. "On the motorways, but also on those back streets targeting people trying to sneak home who have had too much to drink or are driving with drugs in their system."
The Hunter saw two fatal road incidents over the Christmas period, but overall the road toll is down across the state.
Inspector Buko was confident Hunter drivers would "look after each other" and encouraged anyone who sees dangerous driving to immediately contact police.
