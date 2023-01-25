Five Port Stephens residents have been recognised for their dedicated service to others in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List.
Australia's Governor-General David Hurley announced honours and awards for 1047 Australians who have had a "significant impact at the local, national and international level" and are "quite simply, inspiring".
"They go above and beyond, are from all over the country, and contribute every day in every way imaginable," he said.
"These are the people who see us through good times and bad. They're the first to show up and the last to leave.
"They're almost always humble to a fault but I urge recipients, for today, to put aside that humility - it's important they know how much they are valued."
Of the 506 Australian who have received OAMs this Australia Day, three are from Port Stephens.
Two other Port Stephens residents have received Public Service Medals.
On Medal recipient is part of an exclusive list of 77 Australians who have been recognised for their contribution in support of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wayne O'Connor hopes the recognition he has received in the Australia Day Honours List shines a light on the value of the work being done right across Australia's aquatic environment.
Dr O'Connor, a senior principal research scientist for NSW DPI Fisheries, has received a Public Service Medal in the Honours List for "outstanding public service in aquaculture research".
"These are truly team efforts and a small part of all the good work that is done. I hope it draws attention to the Institute and the quality and value of all the work that's done to manage our aquatic environments," he said.
More on Dr O'Connor's award HERE
Pandemic woes made for an uncertain time at the start of 2020 for many Australians. From lockdowns to vaccination debates it was a trying time, particularly for those living with a disability.
Helping to ease the pressure and deliver information on mask mandates to the rights of receiving "the jab" for those living with a disability, one Medowie woman made a difference in her national role.
Working across government as branch manager for the Portfolio Response to COVID-Taskforce, Jodi Cassar has been recognised with a Public Service Medal in the COVID-19 Honours Roll as part of the 2023 Australia Day awards.
"I played a role and had the opportunity to lead groups of people to achieve these outcomes and be connected to the real individuals that this [pandemic] was impacting," she said.
More on Jodi's award HERE
A Corlette author who has dedicated years of his life to documenting the Australia's Naval history and the achievements of its people has now himself received a honour for his work.
Naval historian Ian Pfennigwerth has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List for "service to military history".
It follows Mr Pfennigwerth's 35-year career in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and 13 years as a naval author who has had 13 works detailing different aspects of Australia's naval history published between 2005 to 2018.
More on Mr Pfennigwerth's OAM HERE
For Ernest Alchin there were only two important things in his life and they were his work and his family.
In recognition of his work for Alzheimer's and Dementia in the Hunter, Mr Alchhin has been named an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) recipient as part of the 2023 Australia Day awards.
The 86 year-old formerly of Nelson Bay, died on December 21, 2021 after a battle with lymphoma and dementia, but his legacy remains alive through his work.
His wife Heather Alchin will be accepting the OAM on his behalf and said her husband played a pivotal role for people with dementia and their carers in the area.
More on Mr Alchin's OAM HERE
A foundation member of Port Stephens Third Age Learning (U3A) who has dedicated more than 25 years to the not-for-profit organisation has received a Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2023 Australia Day Honours List.
Paul Whittemore from Shoal Bay has received the OAM for "service to the community of Port Stephens".
More on Mr Whittemore's OAM HERE
