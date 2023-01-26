Port Stephens Examiner
There's no better way to spend Australia Day than with a barbie at the beach in Nelson Bay, the Stratilas family says

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
January 26 2023 - 3:30pm
The Stratilas family cooking a barbecue along the foreshore in Nelson Bay on Australia Day - as has been a tradition for 12 years. Pictures by Ellie-Marie Watts.

Spare sand space at any of Nelson Bay's beaches is prime real estate on a hot day and as temperatures soared into the 30s on Australia Day, there was hardly a spot to lay down a towel to be found.

