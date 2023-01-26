Spare sand space at any of Nelson Bay's beaches is prime real estate on a hot day and as temperatures soared into the 30s on Australia Day, there was hardly a spot to lay down a towel to be found.
There is perhaps no one more keenly aware of how tough it is to find good patch of sand to stretch out on than members of the Stratilas family who begin preparing for their Australia Day at Nelson Bay Beach the night before.
For 12 years the mostly Nelson Bay-based family have watched their favourite beach, closest to where the Australia Day celebrations at Fly Point are held, become immensely popular to those looking for a spot to cool off.
So, to ensure they can enjoy Australia Day at the beach a few members of the family park their cars in Victoria Parade - in the section of road that is closed off to the public - on January 25.
On January 26 they are then down at the beach at 4am to set up their marquees for the day.
And they do spend all day at the beach - from first light to well after dark, only leaving about 8 or 9pm.
"This is my happy place," Gabriel Sigrimis, who is part of the Stratilas family that descends from Turkey, told the Examiner on Thursday.
"I can go all around the world but I choose not to. I choose to come to Fly Point and sit on that little chair," he added, pointing to a chair under a marquee set up on Nelson Bay Beach.
"I've been coming to the Bay since I was a kid and now I bring my kids here. My family live here in the Bay. We're pretty much regulars. We love it here. We love the locals. There's no better place in the world."
Parking their cars along the foreshore the night before means anything they need for the day is right at their fingertips. Including the barbecue.
For lunch, the family had their own barbecue firing - cooking lamb on skewers - and used a ute tray to prepare the spread.
The esky full of cold drinks was not far away.
After lunch, all the family had to do was stroll a few metres from their cars to the sand and their marquees set up for the day.
And from there, it was just steps to the cool water.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
