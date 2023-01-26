Port Stephens welcomed the return of all of its Australia Day events on Thursday, turning out to community celebrations in droves.
Despite a hazy start to the morning, the temperature quickly climbed into the 30s making shade, cool drinks, ice creams and water highly sought after.
The free pool parties at the Mallabula and Raymond Terrace aquatic centres, introduced in 2021 as a COVID-safe Australia Day activity, were once again a hit with the community this year.
The community also gave the Nelson Bay Australia Day event, last held in 2020, a warm welcome back as it returned to Fly Point.
Raymond Terrace hosted the day's formalities, including a citizenship ceremony for 50 people.
Another 30 became Australian citizens in Nelson Bay. Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the number of conferees this year was a "record".
The 2022 Port Stephens Annual Award winners were also announced in Raymond Terrace.
It was Raymond Terrace residents Brooke Roach and Emma Newcombe, 16, who were named the 2022 Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year.
Also recognised for their contributions to the Port Stephens community was:
