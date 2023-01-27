The waters of Tanilba Bay will turn into a colourful hive of activity for a weekend in February as Maricats battle it out for the national title.
About 30 of the catamarans are expected to compete in the Maricats national titles being hosted by Tanilba Bay Amateur Sailing Club and the Maricat Association of NSW and ACT on February 11-12.
"We have a good fleet of catamarans here in Tanilba Bay, with up to 15 boats sailing regularly, so it's a really strong sailing culture and the perfect spot to hold a regatta," Mark Chapman, a member of the Tanilba Bay club, said.
Competitors from a number of states and territories will head to the Tilligerry Peninsula for the weekend, with a big contingent hailing from the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Sydney.
"We are expecting up to 30 competitive boats to line up for starters' orders. We're aiming to have up to four races each day, as long as the weather holds," Chapman said.
Various maricat classes will be represented including 4.3 metre (14 foot) and 5 metre, and separate divisions for single sail (cat rigged) and two sails (sloop), as well as one and two crew members.
The sailing club is also hoping to run a 'newbie' division during the event to give less experienced sailors a learning adventure.
Observers are encouraged to head down to Peace Park on the Tanilba Bay foreshore from 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday to catch the action.
