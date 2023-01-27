A record number of people took the final step in their journey to becoming an Australian citizen in Port Stephens on Australia Day.
Eighty-three people took part in citizenship ceremonies in Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay on January 26, reciting the pledge of commitment and receiving their citizenship certificates in the communities that they call home.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer and deputy mayor Giacomo Arnott oversaw both citizenship ceremonies.
Cr Palmer thanked the new Australian citizens for choosing Port Stephens as their new home.
"Call me biased, but I think you've chosen the best place in Australia to call home here in stunning Port Stephens," Cr Palmer said.
"Thank you for bringing your unique cultures and perspectives from around the world here to Port Stephens.
"I'm sure the places you've come from around the world greatly contribute to who you are today and I'd like to congratulate you on officially becoming an Australian citizen."
In Raymond Terrace, 50 people became new Australians.
They originally hailed from the Philippines, United Kingdom, Ireland, Ukraine, South Korea, Scotland, Vietnam, NZ, Russie, India, Germany, Brazil, Pakistan, The Netherlands, South Africa, Denmark and Kenya.
In Nelson Bay, a further 33 people undertook the citizenship ceremony.
Cr Arnott further welcomed the new citizens at both locations, sharing that his mother immigrated from Italy to start a new life in Australia.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.