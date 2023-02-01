House of the week: 10 Echo Place, One Mile

Beach locale, acreage, a beautiful home and and attached self-contained unit: what more could a family want?
Privacy and serenity? They're a given on this acre block, which is half covered in trees and native bush and features a huge expanse of back lawn (ideal for kids and pets) and a court location within earshot of the ocean.
The sprawling main residence is stunningly appointed, flooded with natural light and and with a neutral, calming palette throughout.
There's an inviting lounge room at front, carpeted for comfort, and open-plan living at back, leading to a fabulous covered deck with lounge seating, dining area and plantation shutters.
Gleaming polished floorboards flow from the wide hallway to the light-blessed living, dining and kitchen zone. The well-appointed kitchen has a large island, walk-in pantry and ample storage space.
There's loads of space, too, in the master suite with walk-in robe and ultra-stylish ensuite with soaker tub and walk-in shower. There are robes in the other three bedrooms and three-way family bathroom with double sinks.
Features include a covered front porch, plantation shutters, air-conditioning and ceiling fans, wood heater, paved fire pit area beside the deck, a double garage with roller doors front and rear, a box room and mezzanine, and water tank.
Last but certainly not least - especially for teens or guests - is the fully self-contained unit attached to the main residence, with two bedrooms, kitchenette, lounge and laundry/bathroom. It could also be rented out for extra income.
This property is a must-see.
