House of the week: 10 Echo Place, One Mile

February 2 2023 - 12:30am
  • 10 Echo Place, One Mile
  • 6 bed 3 bath 3 car
  • Auction: February 25, 4.30pm
  • Agency: Ray White The Knaggs Group
  • Agents: Tim Jurisic 0411 745 622; Aramis Pincovai 0421 461 064
  • Inspect: February 4, 11am-11.30am
Beach locale, acreage, a beautiful home and and attached self-contained unit: what more could a family want?

