Marine Rescue and NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers teamed up on Saturday to stop a fire spreading across Bulls Island.
About 1.30pm on Saturday, January 28 the Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue base received a phone call saying there was a fire on Bulls Island.
The island is located directly across the water at Henderson Park and the Lemon Tree Passage marina.
The fire was located in a tree which is believed to have been struck by lightning on Thursday night (Australia Day).
The RFS was notified about the fire and the Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue crew for its LT30 boat was called into action.
The Marine Rescue boat crew met members of the Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade at the Lemon Tree Passage marina, which took firefighters across the water to the eastern side of the island.
A short time latter the Soldiers Point Rural Fire Brigade fire boat arrived at the scene.
After a short briefing, it was decided that the Tilligerry firefighters would land on the island while the Soldiers Point crew would use a water cannon from their boat to douse the fire from both sides.
"Our crew on LT30 was on standby to assist fighting the fire if required and to assist in towing the fire boat off the Island back into deep water," Mick Chubb from Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue said.
The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
The fire boat was towed back to deeper water, allowing its crew to return to Soldiers Point.
The Tilligerry crew was returned back to the Lemon Tree Passage marina by the Marine Rescue crew.
