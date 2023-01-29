Port Stephens Examiner
Marine Rescue, RFS team up to douse Bulls Island, Lemon Tree Passage lightning strike fire

January 30 2023 - 10:00am
Marine Rescue and NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers teamed up on Saturday to stop a fire spreading across Bulls Island.

