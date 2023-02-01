This is what it is all about.
Congratulations to 5-year-old Oliver Walker who landed his first fish on his first fishing outing.
The 62 centimetre flathead guarantees that it won't be Oliver's last fishing trip.
With the kids back at school and the beaches and boat ramps not so crowded, it's time to reflect on the past holiday period and, as permanent residents, to ask ourselves a few questions.
The ones I ask include - is our infrastructure, our basic facilities, adequate to cope with the increasing influx of visitors who choose to spend their time in Port Stephens?
Looking at the question from a recreational fishing and boating perspective I ask, are our boat launching and trailer parking facilities able to cope?
Are our fish cleaning, toilet and garbage facilities adequate and befitting the second largest recreational fishing destination outside Sydney Harbor?
It is not just a question for the holiday period that we have just experienced, but for the future when I would expect greater pressure to be exerted on what we currently have to offer.
What I am suggesting is that we, as a community, get in front of the game.
Get on the front foot and be proactive and prepare for the future, rather than sit back and wait for the changes that are inevitable.
I'm very interested in your feedback.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, a fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
