Sports Shorts: New doors open for talented Nelson Bay junior Gropers

Nelson Bay Cricket Club's A-grade team had a tough day in very trying conditions at Don Waring Oval on Saturday, January 28 for the Kristian White Memorial Day round against the Rogue Scholars Cricket Club.
The Makos batted first and were all out 82.
Best with the bat was Joseph Clarke 32, Shane Fogg 18, Bryce Causley 1 for 7 off 3 overs and Simon Plummer 1 for 5 off 5 overs.
The Rogue Scholars finished with 3-83 to pick up the competition points.
In other Makos games over the weekend, the division three Makos team finished 10/88 to Maryland Fletcher 7/247.
Best for the Bay was B Fairman 19, T Whiting 16, L Grayson 3 for 44 off 7 overs and T Butler 2 for 43 off 7 overs. Both bowlers are juniors playing up in seniors.
In division six, Nelson Bay finished 9/130 and Warners Bay 4/137. Best for the Bay was D Connors 35, R Turnbell 33, S Allen 24, D Connors 1 for 18 off 6 overs and C Picketts 1 for 25 off 7 overs.
In junior cricket results: U18s Nelson Bay 8/130 Charlestown 2/142, U14s Nelson Bay 7/108 Stockton 9/80, U12s Nelson Bay 7/119 Stockton 6/134 and U11s Nelson Bay 56 Charlestown 137.
NELSON Bay Junior Rugby Union Club have long been a successful nursery for up and coming rugby players.
This week four junior Gropers embark on a new journey to finish off their school years. These lads were part of a team coached by Clint Brown and Grant Stewart that won major premierships from under-8 through to under-16 age divisions.
The talented rugby players were identified by various schools to participate in scholarship programs for 2023. They include Lucas Bakker - Brisbane Boys College, Jed Smith - The Cranbrook School, Ethan Howarth - Knox Grammar School and Darcy Brown - St Joseph's College, Hunters Hill.
Two other members of the same side, Oscar Affleck (Ipswich Grammar School) and Randal Ingram (St Peters College) were identified as talented sportsmen and offered scholarships at Queensland schools.
Oscar has gone on to play First XV rugby whilst Randal recently took the clean sweep at the QLD swimming titles winning the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events.
In other news, former Gropers junior Boston Kerapa will play in the Shute Shield in Sydney with the Northern Suburbs club. Also at also at Norths is talented youngster Jack Vincent who is on the mend after breaking his leg in the back half of last season.
Boston's brother Freeman Kerapa will captain the Newcastle Wildfires Colts. This side is well represented by junior Gropers Sam Mitchell, Will Clark, Oliver Edwards and Corey Mcdougall who are looking to cement their spots in the program.
Kai Vincent will be looking to go one better after playing fullback for Manly Colts in last year's Shute Shield Colts grand final. Kai had an outstanding 2022 season and will be on the radar of NSW U19s selectors.
The Gropers will hold their registration day at Bill Strong Oval from 4pm on Friday, February 17 for girls and boys from under-8 through to under-18.
THE A-grade golf pennant season started last weekend with two Port Stephens clubs producing solid wins.
Pacific Dunes Golf Club traveled to Horizons Golf Club and recorded a 5-1 win with Rod Smiley, Peter Beard, Stuart McLean, John Morey and Peter Gardiner winning their respective matches.
Nelson Bay Golf Club hosted Tanilba Bay Golf Club in their A-grade challenge, winning 6-0. Nick Matwijow, Shaun O'Malley, Jamie O'Connor, Will Marshall, Lachlan Lawson and Will Semmens won their matches.
Pacific Dunes will host Nelson Bay this Sunday.
PORT Stephens Pythons Cricket Club posted a strong win over CBS Cricket Club on Saturday.
Batting first, the Pythons' top order fired at their home ground at King Park with Jarrod Moxey a stylish 53 and Josh Moxey 34, Grant Garland a handy 20 runs to finish with 7-174.
The Pythons had the visitors on the rack early all out for 140.
Jeremy Kirk 3-23, Lleyton Everleigh 2-12 and Jason Everleigh 2-24.
