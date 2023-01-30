Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: New doors open for talented Nelson Bay junior Gropers

By Peter Arnold
Updated January 31 2023 - 1:18pm, first published January 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Lucas Bakker, Jed Smith, Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club president Clint Brown, Ethan Howarth and Darcy Brown.

Nelson Bay Cricket Club's A-grade team had a tough day in very trying conditions at Don Waring Oval on Saturday, January 28 for the Kristian White Memorial Day round against the Rogue Scholars Cricket Club.

