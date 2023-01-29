Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

UK-based company RES unveils plans for a 250 megawatt battery at Brandy Hill

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
January 30 2023 - 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UK-based RES has unveiled plans to build a 250 megawatt battery at Brandy Hill.

UK-based renewable energy developer RES has unveiled plans to build a 250 megawatt battery at Brandy Hill near Seaham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.