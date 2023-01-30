Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Roads, health, koalas: Port Stephens Council outlines advocacy priorities ahead of March 25 state government election

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:13pm, first published January 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Council is seeking a commitment from the NSW Government to provide funding and support to deliver health, housing, public transport, roads and education projects in the community.

Roads is at the top of Port Stephens Council's priority list in the lead up to the March state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.