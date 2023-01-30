Roads is at the top of Port Stephens Council's priority list in the lead up to the March state election.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the March 25 election provided an important opportunity for the council to advocate on behalf of the community to "ensure we're at the forefront of the NSW Government's policy and planning".
"Roads are our number one priority in the upcoming election," he said.
"We've had a huge amount of damage to our road network over the past two years and we need urgent funding to replace, repair and upgrade our road network."
Port Stephens Council was granted $251,105 by the NSW Liberal government in November to help fix its roads damaged by consistent wet weather and flooding events in 2022.
This was used to patch road defects across the Port.
The grant was part of the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair program.
Its $50 million funding pool was divided among 94 NSW councils.
While the council's asset section manager, John Maretich, said in November that "every dollar from state government helps", he added that more funds were need to tackle the potholes plaguing the Port's roads.
Ahead of the state election, Port Stephens Council is seeking a commitment from the NSW Government to provide funding and support to deliver projects across the community from health and housing to public transport, roads and environment.
"We also need to see commitment for state government investment in major infrastructure projects like the Bucketts Way and Medowie Road M1 intersections to increase road safety, improve freight networks and reduce travel times," Cr Palmer said.
"We want to see financial investment in a range of projects to help deliver more affordable housing, including funding to fix long standing and very expensive stormwater issues and more investment in public transport networks between Port Stephens, Maitland and Newcastle."
Health services are also a top priority.
"We'd like to see further investment in the Tomaree [community hospital], more support for youth wellbeing and mental health services and funding to build a Raymond Terrace health precinct," Cr Palmer said.
"Lastly, but most importantly, we're working to gain both financial support and policy support to protect and enhance our most important asset - our incredible local environment.
"We need help to protect our koalas and enhance our habitat, grow our circular economy and achieve our community goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.
"I'm under no misconceptions that what we're asking for is ambitious - but, we have a clear vision for our community and are committed to do our best to achieve this."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.