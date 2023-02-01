It was back to normal in Port Stephens on Australia Day, with events held in all corners of the area on January 26, but there was a noticeable shift in the narrative.
Acknowledgement of Worimi and First Nations people preceded all speeches, while the Indigenous Voice to Parliament was front and centre of Heidi Norman's address as the Port's Australia Day ambassador.
The professor and University of Technology Sydney teacher is a descendant of the Gomeroi people, a leading Australian researcher and Aboriginal political historian.
"It might seem strange to us now, but it was as late as 1984 that the Australian Anthem was officially adopted replacing the Royal Anthem or God Save the Queen," Professor Norman said.
"History books until about the same time made made no reference to Aboriginal people in the national story.
"Later this year... we will have the opportunity to leave our mark in the history book of our nation as we vote in the referendum on the question of a Voice for Indigenous Australians.
"The question we will be asked is 'do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice?'
"A simple question with a yes or no answer. The result of that referendum will forever define our nation and our lives.
"We have the chance to take a big step a once in many generations opportunities to make a big and positive change that will ensure Aboriginal people have a voice on policies that affect them."
Professor Norman said changing the constitution was a "Herculean task", as evidenced by history.
Since 1901 there have been 19 referendums, proposing 44 changes to the constitution. Only eight changes have been agreed to by Australian voters.
The last successful referendum was in 1967, where certain sections of the constitution concerning Aboriginal people were amended.
Australia Day is under increasing pressure from a reappraisal of history that acknowledges the sufferings of First Nations people since the arrival of Europeans.
There were no Invasion Day protests or Mourning Day marches in Port Stephens on January 26, but in neighbouring Newcastle thousands of people from right across the Hunter attended such events.
Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services transported a number of youths to Newcastle to attend the Day of Mourning event.
In Newcastle, much like Port Stephens, the Indigenous Voice to Parliament was at the forefront of talks.
As of the 2021 Census, 6.5 per cent of the Port's population identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
