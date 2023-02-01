Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Push for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament heard at Port Stephens Australia Day events

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Profesor Heidi Norman, the Port's Australia Day ambassador for 2023, spoke of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in her community addresses on January 26.

It was back to normal in Port Stephens on Australia Day, with events held in all corners of the area on January 26, but there was a noticeable shift in the narrative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.