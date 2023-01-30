Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I am writing to stress the importance of keeping our community newspapers flowing.
The information we are offered in these newspapers is what community is all about!
The home delivery of The Examiner is what keeps so many residents abreast of what is happening even though many are housebound, and it enhances their own feeling of being a part of that community.
With so many challenges faced by residents today, especially during COVID, it is a vital link and indeed it gives people some news to discuss when meeting up with family and neighbours.
The possible cessation of yet another part of our every day expectation would surely lead people to ask - what next?
Please consider the vast expanse of community silence that would result in any withdrawal of our weekly local news.
Without support from government, business and the community, it will stop publishing in a matter of weeks. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
