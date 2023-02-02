February 4: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade (near d'Albora Marina). Time: 4pm-8pm.
A community spreading market magic and good vibes. Homegrown's Marina Market has a focus on local creators, eco products and designs.
February 5: Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay (Fly Point). Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale.
February 11: Grounds of the Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
The Medowie Lions Club market offers buyers toys, tools, books, plants, clothes, handcrafted goods, food and drink and more.
February 12: Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay (Fly Point). Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. A great family, outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls plus great food and coffee.
February 18: President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm
Tanilba Bay Markets takes place every third Saturday. Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment.
February 18: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
This new farmers market will be held on the first and third Saturday of the month. Port Stephens produce Market will feature fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, freshly caught fish, gourmet produce and butchers available.
February 19: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's Garuwa Community Markets features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held on the third Sunday of the month.
