The Collective Dance Academy opens second studio Advertising Feature

The newest dance studio in Port Stephens, The Collective Dance Academy, has become so successful it is has opened a second premises and employed two more teachers for 2023.



The Collective's owner-directors, Jenny Biscan and Ashleigh Parkes, have taught in the Port Stephens area for many years and opened their Salamander Bay studio in 2021. Now they have expanded to Tanilba Bay.



The Collective owner-directors Jenny Biscan and Ashleigh Parkes. Picture supplied

"We're heading into our third year of business, coming off the back of an exceptional end-of-year production," Jenny said.



"We are so excited about our expansion and cannot wait to see what the students at Tanilba Bay have to offer.



"The support we received from our local community in the last few years has been extremely heartwarming, so to give back to our community we ran a competition for our enrolments and gave away a term's worth of fees for free for two lucky students, one at Salamander and one at Tanilba.



"The bond created by dancing is just so special and we are so grateful to be able to nurture that for our students and their families."



Classes are offered to all ages, from two years old and to adults, and experience levels, from beginners to pre-professionals.

A range of styles are on offer, including Classical Ballet, in which The Collective delivers the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus with two qualified and experienced teachers.



The team delivers top- quality classes in Lyrical, Contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop, Acro, PBT, PCT, Tap (Glen Wood) and Musical Theatre dance styles, including boys-only classes in Hip Hop and Acro, as well as coaching for Eisteddfod groups and solos.

In September 2022, The Collective took 22 dancers to Dreamworld where they performed in front of hundreds of spectators on holidays from all around Australia. This tour now has a permanent spot on their calendar of performances.

A love of dancing can begin at any age and, at The Collective, a specialised preschool dance program caters to the littlest of learners.



"I have a young family and have been running a preschool dance program locally for quite a few years, giving me plenty of experience with two to three-year-olds, who then transition to our kindy program for four to five-year-olds," Ashleigh said.

The Collective's teaching team welcomes two new teachers into the mix this year: Miss Patrice Chapman and Miss Emily Jones. They join Ashleigh Parkes, Jenny Biscan, Jenny Langford and Emily Paton. Between them they have qualifications in RAD, PBT, PCT, Glen Wood, Acrobatic Arts and Dance teaching and management.

The Collective's focus is on creating a supportive community for dancers and their families. Run by families for families, the school focuses on creating a collaborative and supportive culture.

"Dance is a wonderful way to exercise and develop coordination, while having a great time," Ashleigh said.



"At the same time it reinforces the importance of camaraderie and sportsmanship. It offers an opportunity for students to express themselves and teaches discipline and focus.

"Most important of all are the memories and relationships you form through dance. It is so beautiful to see our dancers form lifelong friendships while growing in confidence and skill."

