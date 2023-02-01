Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club is primed to kick off its Get into Rugby program for the youngest members of the community following its hugely successful reintroduction last year.
Close to 90 boys and girls aged 5 to 12 took part in the program last summer, with the club expecting just as many if not more this year.
"With the Get Into Rugby launch last year, we had nearly 90 boys and girls join our Friday night six week programme," junior club president Clint Brown said.
"The majority of kids came from new families interested in getting their kids active again, with a focus on kids' skill development and building confidence in a fun, safe, inclusive environment.
"The Get into Rugby program has been a fantastic way for kids to engage in active sports in a safe and fun way.
"We appreciate the community responding in the way it has.
"And we're also grateful of our sponsors too, who also have assisted in making this possible."
Previously known as Walla Rugby, Get Into Rugby is a children's program that teaches participants the rugby basics in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.
The junior Gropers club's program is again being run at 5pm on Friday night at Bill Strong Oval, also known as the Groperdome, from February 17 to March 24.
"The kids and parents found the 50 minute sessions on a Friday evening a great way to finish the week, and enjoy a bit of fun ahead of the weekend," the club's junior program coordinator, Casey Dunning, said.
"The boys and girls were coached in ball skills and the basics of rugby, with male and female coaches from both the junior and senior club ranks, making it a wide ranging community event each Friday."
The cost to sign up is $40.80 per child which includes a training shirt for new program participants.
Program participants will also receive a sausage sandwich and a drink each Friday night.
Registration for 2023 is now open online at myaccount.rugbyxplorer.com.au.
The club reference is Nelson Bay JRUFC.
The regular winter season kicks off in late March.
The junior Gropers will hold their registration day at Bill Strong Oval in Nelson Bay from 4pm on Friday, February 17 for girls and boys in under-8 through to under-18 age divisions.
