Get into Rugby: Fun kids rugby back in play in Nelson Bay

February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club will run its popular Get Into Rugby program for kids aged 5-12 from February 17 to March 24. Pictures supplied.

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club is primed to kick off its Get into Rugby program for the youngest members of the community following its hugely successful reintroduction last year.

