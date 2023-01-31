Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council's International Women's Day scholarship program open for applications

Updated February 1 2023 - 11:24am, first published January 31 2023 - 1:28pm
2022 scholarship recipients Shannon Whyte, Dr Renee Goreham-Selby and Beth Innes.

Port Stephens Council's International Women's Day scholarship program is open for applications, with three $1000 scholarships up for grabs.

