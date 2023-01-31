Port Stephens Council's International Women's Day scholarship program is open for applications, with three $1000 scholarships up for grabs.
The scholarships support Port Stephens women and the valuable contribution they make to the community.
East Ward councillor Leah Anderson encouraged all women aged 16 years and over to apply for one of the 2023 scholarships to help them achieve their important goals.
"International Women's Day is a chance for us to join voices with people around the globe to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, to raise awareness about bias and to take action for equality," Cr Anderson said.
"Right here in our own backyard, there are women doing incredible things within our community that help to make Port Stephens an inclusive and supportive place to live.
"These scholarships are a great way for women in Port Stephens to invest further into their knowledge, skill or experience in a field of their interest - whether that's achieving a personal goal, or one that contributes to the wider community.
"It's fantastic that Council has been able to offer these scholarships over the last five years, and continue to acknowledge some of the amazing women of Port Stephens and support their aspirations.
"I encourage all women who have an idea, and who need a little financial support to get it off the ground, to apply for one of these scholarships."
Last year, three inspiring women who work to help vulnerable Port Stephens residents and boost science resources in the community were awarded scholarships to assist their endeavours.
Beth Innes from Fern Bay, Shannon Whyte from Lemon Tree Passage and Dr Renee Goreham-Selby from Medowie were announced as the recipients of the council's 2022 International Women's Day scholarships.
Nominations for the 2023 scholarships close Monday, February 13.
Winners will be announced at a International Women's Day luncheon on Wednesday, March 8.
Apply online at pscouncil.info/iwd-scholarship
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.