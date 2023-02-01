Nelson Bay business owner and environmental advocate Jordan Jensen has been named as the NSW Greens candidate for Port Stephens in the state election.
The owner of the Kitehouse Cafe and eco-adventure sport tourism business Escape Eco Adventures, Mr Jensen is campaigning in the lead up to the March 25 election for greater government support for small business, affordable housing and greater protection for the environment.
"Many people unfairly paint the Greens as against business just because they value environmental conservation, but I want to show how Greens policies are in fact far more supportive of local small businesses than the major parties," he said.
"Small business is the backbone of a healthy local economy and an important part of developing a local culture you're proud of.
"More should be done to support local small businesses so they can provide their invaluable contribution to our community.
"I have personal experience of the frustrating bureaucracy involved in starting and running small businesses.
"With the hoops you have to jump through, it's almost like the NSW Government doesn't want to support local."
The 29 year old entrepreneur has lived in Port Stephens or Morpeth for most of his life.
He said he is passionate about regenerative business and ensuring Port Stephens is climate resilient through the protection of the local environment.
Mr Jensen believes the community is in need of an "innovative approach" to increasing the range of genuinely affordable housing in existing built up areas.
"The lack of affordable housing is also a major constraint on young people in particular being able to live and work in Port Stephens," he said.
"There is no need for land clearing for major new greenfield developments, for building on flood prone land or for more high-priced high-rise apartments that will forever change the character of our coastal towns.
"We don't have a property shortage in this region.
"Anyone who actually lives here can see that for nine months of the year an enormous proportion of the residences are vacant.
"I support Greens' policy to apply a 5 per cent empty homes levy, with some exemptions, for homes left empty for over six months with the funds going towards creating more public, social and affordable homes."
Mr Jensen said he was looking forward to talking with the Port Stephens community during the election campaign and showing how the Greens' "progressive policies can address the many environmental and social challenges we all need to face together".
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.