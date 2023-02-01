Port Stephens Examiner
Greens hit the campaign trail in Port Stephens and announce candidate for March election

February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Jordan Jensen (wearing hat) with supporters at a Birubi Beach clean up in January 2023. Mr Jensen is the NSW Greens candidate for Port Stephens in the March 25 state election. Picture supplied

Nelson Bay business owner and environmental advocate Jordan Jensen has been named as the NSW Greens candidate for Port Stephens in the state election.

