The Heffernan family is in their final week of what has been almost a year long process of preparing their twins Liam and Emily for 'big school'.
The 5 year olds from Medowie will begin kindergarten at Wirreanda Public School on Monday, February 6 the same way they have spent their entire lives - together.
"We gave it serious thought as to whether we kept them together or gave them the opportunity to go into seperate classrooms," mum Barbara Heffernan said.
"We decided in the end to keep them together because they've always been together. I think having each other will be an extra sense of security as they go into an unknown environment and get into a new routine."
Barbara and Marc Heffernan made the tree change from Sydney to Medowie in 2019.
Having grown up in small communities themselves, they wanted their children to experience that lifestyle.
"My husband and I really value that sense of community and that's what we had in mind for our children. When we discovered Medowie, we fell in love and made the move. I'm so glad we did. We haven't looked back."
The family joined another community when they moved to Medowie in 2019 - the Newcastle Multiple Birth Club which this year has 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets enrolled to begin kindergarten across the Hunter.
Mrs Heffernan said Wirreanda had been "amazing" in making the transition from preschool to kindergarten so easy for Emily and Liam.
The twins have visited the school many times since 2022 to get used to the school set up and have met their teacher already.
Like with most things in life, twins means twice the cost and it was no different when it came to their school supplies.
"You've got to buy two sets of uniforms, two sets of shoes, hats and bags," Mrs Heffernan said.
"You've got to put a bit of thought into how you're going to prepare for that and not have this huge financial burden at that last minute.
"We've been working since September on buying new and used uniforms and everything they need for school. Those back to school vouchers certainly helped."
Mrs Heffernan said she was "really excited" but "nervous" for her twins to begin the next chapter of their lives.
"I look at them and I'm like 'how did we get to them being 5' and 'how did we get to them starting kindergarten'," she said.
"It feels like it's been a whirlwind. But at the same time I do feel confident that they're ready. They're excited, which gives me that confidence to send them as well."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
