Twice the excitement: Medowie twins Liam and Emily are all set for a new adventure - kindergarten

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
February 2 2023 - 4:00am
Emily and Liam Heffernan, 5, from Medowie are all set to start kindergarten at Wirreanda Public School. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

The Heffernan family is in their final week of what has been almost a year long process of preparing their twins Liam and Emily for 'big school'.

