BERKDENIZ 'Cav' Cavusoglu's experiences of travelling from Turkey to Western Australia as a child refugee, serving in the army and his ongoing roles as a full time carer and disability support worker all contributed to him studying for a Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine at the University of Newcastle.
"One thing I take away from these experiences is it gives me the ability to relate to people, to get along with anybody and everybody," Mr Cavusoglu said.
"When mum got sick and I became her carer I started to attend all her specialist and medical appointments and as someone in year nine that was tough for me, because I didn't know what to do.
"Mum's GP particularly really helped her... when I felt helpless they helped us and that really stuck with me. If I could do the same for other people, I can't think of there being anything more satisfying in life."
Mr Cavusoglu, 29, enlisted in the army in 2013 but was medically discharged in 2017.
He enrolled in UON's Open Foundation pathway program last year.
He faced a health challenge, which he said "reinforced my want to do something meaningful with my life".
"I never really thought education was for me," Mr Cavusoglu said.
"Mum had been encouraging me to sign up to uni, she said that she thought it would be the right environment for me.
"I said 'Mum I haven't been in an academic environment [for a decade]' but on a whim I signed up and I loved the rigour of study... I'm doing this for me but I'm also doing it for [my Mum]. I really want to give her a good life."
Mr Cavusoglu has been named out of 200 applicants as one of UON's 25 Ma and Morley Scholars for 2023.
The scholarship program, now in its sixth year, is open to students who want to change the world and includes financial assistance, a leadership program, immersive experiences and an action project.
The Jack Ma Foundation committed US $20 million to honour the friendship between the Chinese entrepreneur and Novocastrian Ken Morley.
Both he and fellow medical science student Alannah Horne, 18, said one of the program's core values of equity and justice for all people was particularly meaningful to them - and that the opportunity to build friendships with like-minded peers had been a drawcard.
"I still pinch myself," he said.
"Not being in an academic background since 2012 and then now being part of this awesome program, I'm elated."
Ms Horne, dux of St Philip's Christian College in Salamander Bay for 2022, said she was "so grateful that this opportunity even exists and I get to be a part of it".
She said she was looking forward to the Indigenous immersion experience.
"I think it would be amazing to be able to experience more of our own country and look into our backyard and be able to create change... around here before looking elsewhere," she said.
"I also think reading and learning about the story of Ken Morley and Jack Ma and their relationship is really inspiring, it's the ultimate goal to be able to use what you've learned and your own values to create a ripple effect in society."
Ms Horne said year 12 science piqued her interest in medicine.
"I want to be able to help people and create change and learn from them and grow as an individual," she said.
She found neurology intriguing, she said, but was happy to see where the degree took her.
"I also want to be able to implement culturally aware and sensitive healthcare and be able to customise healthcare to individuals and groups who sometimes aren't being looked after completely such as women and our First Nations people."
Mr Cavusoglu said he saw medicine as an opportunity to "genuinely help" people and represent those who "don't have a voice".
He said he wanted to be a GP and was interested in working with Indigenous and immigrant communities and to improve long term health outcomes in rural and remote areas.
He said after his mum became ill in 2008 they moved into public housing in Perth.
He became her full time carer in 2009 and is also a support worker for a high needs client.
"I've been around a lot of different lifestyles and different communities and I've seen a lot of disparity," he said.
"We had quite a few Indigenous family friends [in Perth] who treated us like their own family and they went through some tough times and they had no support both medically and socially... I feel these communities need somebody that's going to work for them, not tell them what they need to do, work with them and ask them what's going on and what they need and actually represent them."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
