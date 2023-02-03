There has been a changing of the guard at Business Port Stephens with Clive Jones taking on the top job.
The experienced business management consultant and owner of Jonesci Alliance will lead the board as president in 2023, taking over from Mel Turner.
"The first thing that came to mind was 'very big shoes to fill' when looking at recent past presidents," Mr Jones said when he was asked to consider taking on the role.
"Mel Turner has served as an amazing president, and I wish her every success in her future endeavours.
"Looking at what Business Port Stephens has achieved to date, the new structure of the organisation, the incredible supportive and proactive board and having Kerri Rodley as a super administration support, it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up.
"I want to be part of that, and I want to be able to contribute."
Ms Turner, the marketing manager for Destination Port Stephens and who is also currently acting as the interim chief executive officer, has sat on the Business Port Stephens board since 2017.
She became president of Business Port Stephens in 2021 but has stepped down as president and from the board this year.
Assisting Mr Jones on the new-look board will be vice president Kyle Shanahan (from Ceassa Electrical and Fire Protection), secretary Kim Burbridge (Burbridge and Burke) and Ms Rodley, who returns as administrator.
On the board as directors are Christine Blosdale (Media Marketing Coach), Damian Hamilton (Pirate Coffee), Chontelle Grecian (Show n' Tell Consultancy), Rob Martinez (Raymond Terrace Therapy) and Peter North (Rotary Club of Salamander Bay).
Business Port Stephens' aim is to connect, promote, encourage and support its members which represent a broad range of businesses from across the Port Stephens local government area.
Mr Jones said his focus this year will be supporting all business sectors as they emerge from a turbulent time in the region, into a time of increasing expenses.
Experiencing this firsthand, Mr Jones said he appreciates the hardships business owners are currently enduring.
"However it is also an exciting time for the region with all the activity surrounding the airport, as well as in Taylors Beach," he said.
"Understanding the business sector in the region, and having a healthy network, provides a solid foundation to continue work with.
"I look forward to serving and working with local business in Port Stephens."
Newcastle Airport is undergoing a terminal and runway expansion as it transitions into an international gateway. Around the airport, there is works to turn Williamtown into a Special Activation Precinct.
Meanwhile in Taylors Beach, the $40 million Port Stephens Homemakers Centre featuring a flagship Harvey Norman store is under construction. The centre will contain 10 stores including Spotlight, Autobarn and Petstock.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
