Low-carbon shifts for Tomago Aluminium, Orica in new state deal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 2 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:57pm
There is strong community support for Tomago Aluminium's goal of transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2029.

Four of the state's highest emitting manufacturers, including Tomago Aluminium and Orica, will be supported to transform into low carbon facilities, following the launch of partnership agreements with the NSW Government to plan for deep decarbonisation in heavy industry.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

