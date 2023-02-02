5 tips for a successful medical negligence claim

When medical malpractice occurs, you must file a claim to get the compensation you deserve. Read on for more tips for a successful medical negligence claim. Picture by Shutterstock

When concerning your health and well-being, it's natural and recommended first to approach your trusted healthcare providers. These professionals are known to have the proper knowledge, skills, and expertise in handling any health-related concerns and promoting general wellness.



But what if you're injured, or your health has worsened after seeking treatment from your healthcare professional? In that case, you have the right to file a medical negligence claim.

Medical negligence: at a glance

Medical negligence (otherwise called medical malpractice) occurs when a healthcare or medical professional fails to follow the accepted medical standard or gives substandard care that results in more harm, injury, or death to the victim.



Medical negligence can happen due to drug dosage miscalculations, wrong diagnoses, surgical negligence, or treatment delays.

A study shows that around 440,000 patients die yearly, equivalent to 62 per cent of hospital deaths due to medical errors and negligence. Thus, if you or your loved one was a victim of medical negligence, you must report and take legal action as soon as possible.

How do you establish a successful medical negligence claim?

Every medical negligence claim is different, and several factors can impact the success of your case. This article will provide tips for a successful medical negligence claim.

1. Contact a lawyer

Before you file a claim, it's wise to contact a medical negligence lawyer first. Filing a medical negligence claim is expected to be a tedious, lengthy, and complicated process, especially since it's one of the most complex types of personal injury claim.



Without a lawyer, you'll have to do everything on your own, which can be risky for your case, especially if you have little to no knowledge about navigating the legal process.

Medical negligence lawyers will be your ally and help you get through the entire legal process smoothly and hassle-free. With their qualifications, accreditation, vast experience, and knowledge, they can easily assess your case and find your grounds for a claim.



They can also offer professional and legal advice to help you understand your case better and boost your chances of receiving the best settlement possible.

2. File your claim immediately

There are claims or lawsuits which you can file later on after an incident has occurred. These cases won't require quick filing and speedy processes. However, that's not the case when filing a medical negligence claim.



Generally, every state has regulations regarding limitations when filing a medical malpractice claim, ranging from 1 to 3 years after the incident. This period may depend on the jurisdiction and whether your claim is for wrongful death or personal injury.

Regardless of your situation, filing your medical negligence claim at the earliest time possible is best to preserve your rights.



For one, gathering the required evidence will be easier if you file your claim as soon as possible. You'll also be more psychologically motivated to file a lawsuit and seek compensation for the pain or death caused by the medical error when the events are still recent and fresh in your memory.

The medical negligence lawyer you'll be working with will inform you about the rules and deadlines in filing a claim and ensure you file everything in time to make your case happen successfully.

3. Gather as much paper evidence

The success of your medical malpractice claim significantly depends on the evidence you provide. The patient's medical records are the best evidence for a medical error case. Your medical records must prove that:

There was an existing doctor-patient relationship.

The healthcare provider was negligent.

The medical provider's negligence caused harm, injuries, or death to the patient.

The damages or injuries caused losses to the patient or the family.

Once you've collected all the paper evidence, photocopy these documents and provide the originals to your lawyer. Your attorney will take the time to analyse the information and present it to other medical professionals who can be the witnesses for your case. Your lawyer will also tell you if your medical records are strong enough not to be countered by the defendant.

4. Be consistent

While processing your case, you'll be asked many times about the incident and what exactly happened during the medical error. Thus, ensure you stay consistent on your version of events and always use medical records to back up your story. Otherwise, inconsistency could adversely impact the success of your medical negligence claim.

5. Document the post-effects of the medical negligence

Another strong piece of evidence you can use to strengthen your claim is evidence about the post-effects of the medical error. Medical negligence can bring numerous negative effects on the victim in several ways. Thus, it would help if you documented all these effects, consequences, and challenges you've encountered since the error happened.

For instance, if you seek medical help from another healthcare provider, let them write down or document the pain levels, poorer health state, additional surgeries, or treatments you've acquired. Other post-effects you may also document are:

More medical bills due to additional healthcare needs

Extra expenses because of the injury

Income loss (especially if you lost your job due to the incident)

Lifestyle changes brought by the incident

Providing these documents will demonstrate how the defendant's medical negligence has caused you pain or suffering, whether financially, emotionally, or physically.

Key takeaway

Filing a medical negligence claim can be complicated, but it's necessary to ensure you or your loved one gets the justice and compensation you deserve.

