Property of the week: 423 Gan Gan Road, One Mile

423 Gan Gan Road, One Mile
Surf the morning breaks, a few laps in the 25m pool or a quick ride on your horse - however you would like to start your day, make it happen here.
Scarcely found but here it is - two homes on 2.25 beautiful acres opposite the entry to One Mile Beach and adjoining national park.
The separate four-bedroom cottage is perfect for the extended family or extra income.
The main house features a smart solar passive design strategically built with family, entertaining and lifestyle in mind.
The huge kitchen is the heart of the home with a butler's pantry and an abundance of cupboard space. Multiple versatile living areas all open onto the undercover outdoor entertaining area overlooking the sparkling 25m lap pool and stunning gardens and grounds.
The four oversized bedrooms all have built-in robes plus there's a fifth bedroom or study.
For the horse lovers there are two stables and a tack room. A separate 22m x 8m shed that has power and water to it provides secure and spacious storage for cars, boats, bikes and caravans, and there's a four-vehicle carport attached to the house.
The cottage has polished floorboards throughout, a split system airconditioner, entertaining deck with serene, leafy outlook, huge three-vehicle carport and storage shed.
Everything has been thought of in the design and construction of this ideal family oasis by the sea.
The seaside suburb of One Mile has access to some of the finest beaches in Australia including Samurai, One Mile and Birubi, with some of the best surfing waves on the east coast. Anna Bay and Nelson Bay townships are nearby. It's paradise, without a doubt.
