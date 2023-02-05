A DRAGON boat with 18 people onboard came into strife in the waters off Port Stephens on Saturday.
About 11am Port Stephens Marine Rescue received a mayday call from a member of the public that a dragon boat with several people onboard had overturned near Soldiers Point.
Luckily two Marine Rescue vessels were training nearby resulting in a speedy response time.
Both vessels, along with members of the public, responded immediately to the scene and were able to quickly extract the 18 people from the water.
No one was injured during the incident.
The dragon boat team were taken to Soldiers Point where they were met by Port Stephens Water Police and Marine Rescue Port Stephens, before returning to their training session.
