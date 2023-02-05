One Nation state leader Mark Latham has announced the party's Hunter team for the March election, with a key policy to support new and extended coal mines on merit.
The NSW party's policy document, released at Saturday's campaign launch at Tomago, stated that it aimed to "stop this pointless transition" to renewable energy.
Instead, it supports "flourishing coal, gas and nuclear power, plus the renewables already built" in NSW.
"The renewable energy agenda is a major threat to the Hunter environment. Wind farms off the coast of Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will ruin the look of the beautiful beaches and run down property values," the document said. "Further inland, up the valley, the construction of new transmission corridors and wind farms is ruining the country landscape and taking prime agricultural land out of production.
"One Nation opposes the so-called 'transition to a clean energy economy' and will fight its damaging environmental consequences in the Hunter."
The party's candidates were announced as Mark Watson (Port Stephens), Quintin King (Cessnock), Neil Turner (Maitland) and Pietro Di Girolamo (Wallsend).
Mr Latham said the candidates will "fight for jobs and a viable economic future".
"They won't roll over with the Liberals, Nationals, Labor and the Greens under the delusional belief that destroying coal and other resource industries in the Hunter will somehow save the planet," Mr Latham said.
Mr Latham said the Hunter Region is "fighting for its survival".
"We don't want it to become like the rust-bucket regions in the United States: hollowed out by deindustrialisation, with the parents unemployed and their children needing to move elsewhere for opportunities in life," he said. "One Nation will fight for each and every job in the Hunter, plus help to foster new industries, better schools and other essential community services.
"When people back us they know they are supporting a party of fighters and straight-talkers, which never compromises on its beliefs."
One Nation's Port Stephens candidate Mark Watson said Labor's plan to build a new public school in Medowie "doesn't have the numbers to support it".
"Money needs to be responsibly spent," Mr Watson said.
"We will upgrade our existing schools and double the amount of transport services to get our children to Port Stephens' already established network of schools.
The party also said new schools are "urgently needed in the growth areas of Huntlee and Cameron Park".
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
