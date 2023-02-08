Members and supporters of EcoNetwork Port Stephens gathered at Saltwater Restaurant in Fingal Bay on Thursday, February 2 to celebrate the not-for-profit organisation's 30th anniversary.
The guest of honour to the luncheon was co-founder Darrell Dawson who was appointed a Freeman of Port Stephens on Australia Day.
The network is working with Mambo Wanda Wetlands Conservation Group in hosting a series of walks through the Mambo Wetlands in February for World Wetlands Day and to celebrate the 30th anniversary.
