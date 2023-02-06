Earlier in the week I went for a dawdle along the breakwall in Nelson Bay. It's amazing what you can learn.
Not so long ago, someone had caught three mulloway on the breakwall. This was evident by the three piles of scales about 20 metres apart.
Mulloway scales are easy to identify because of their size. The ones I saw indicated that the fish were around 15kg.
A couple of ink spots also led me to believe that squid were either caught off the breakwall or were used as live bait to catch the mulloway.
This is mulloway season and the usual questions will be asked mainly - where can I catch one? And - what is the best bait?
Mulloway have been caught inside the port in water less than a metre in depth out to the deepest reefs off the coast. Never be surprised to catch one anywhere.
Your best chances inside the port are around the Karuah Bridge, over the wreck in Salamander Bay, in the deep hole off Middle Island. Outside around all the islands and off all the beaches.
I can't be more specific because mulloway have a habit of moving from one spot to another. I'll mention the bait next week.
Mulloway are mostly silver with a blue/grey, green, or bronze coloured back. They possess a line of silver/white spots that follow the lateral line and sometimes have a black mark at the pectoral fin base.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, a fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.