Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: Mulloway season in full swing in Port Stephens

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
February 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benny Doolan with a thumping Fingal Beach mulloway. Picture supplied.

Earlier in the week I went for a dawdle along the breakwall in Nelson Bay. It's amazing what you can learn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.