The Gropers pre season fitness was obvious and they cruised through pool section, won their quarterfinal and went down to the eventual winners Avoca Rugby Club by 2 points in the semi final. Coach Michael Wiringi was impressed with the performances of his charges with Chad Northcott, Kalin Williams, and Josh Sollitt looking sharp. This Saturday the Gropers travel to St John oval with the Hamilton Rugby Club hosting the Mick Curry Sevens, later in the month the Gropers will travel north the Crescent Head sevens