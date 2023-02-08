Newcastle District Golf Association held round three of the A grade pennant series continued on Sunday, February 5.
Pacific dunes hosted Nelson Bay Golf Club and in a tight contest had a 3.5-2.5 win. Winners for the Dunes were Rod Smylie, John Morley, Peter Gardiner, with Nathan Munro and Jamie O'Conner halving their match, Lachlan Lawson and Shaun O'Malley won for the Bay with sharp shooter Shaun having a hole in one on the ninth hole.
Other results: Muree Golf Club defeated Shortland Waters 4.5-3.5, and Tanilba Bay Golf Club defeated Horizons 4-2.
Nelson Bay Rugby Club have started their 2023 campaign with good numbers at training on Wednesday nights with the Gropers already planning several sevens hitouts in the coming weeks.
Last Saturday (4th) the Bay sent a competitive squad to the Sevens by the Sea hosted by the North Lakes Rugby Club at Ourimbah.
The Gropers pre season fitness was obvious and they cruised through pool section, won their quarterfinal and went down to the eventual winners Avoca Rugby Club by 2 points in the semi final. Coach Michael Wiringi was impressed with the performances of his charges with Chad Northcott, Kalin Williams, and Josh Sollitt looking sharp. This Saturday the Gropers travel to St John oval with the Hamilton Rugby Club hosting the Mick Curry Sevens, later in the month the Gropers will travel north the Crescent Head sevens
Northern Hawks Rugby League Club have completed a tough month of pre season training and despite their delayed entry into the top division, the hard working recruitment team have built a formidable squad around a wonderful group of young men that won the Newcastle Reserve Grade grand final in emphatic fashion.
With the experience of captain coach Brad Tighe and Tyler Randall, the Hawks have added several quality players to their playing roster like; Luke Walsh with a stellar career including stints in the the NRL and English super league, Luke was also Newcastle player of the year. Experienced props Brad Russell and Warren Schillings and two talented young representative players from Raymond Terrace juniors, Timanu Alexander and Kiah Copper join a group of young guns keen to impress in the trials.
The pre season kicks off on March 4 at Tomaree Sporting Complex against Maitland Pickers, a week later at the same venue the Hawks host the Entrance Tigers on March 11. Things get serious with season kick off with the first competition game against West also played at Tomaree on March 25. The Northern Hawks season launch will be held on March 17 at The Junction Inn.
Port Stephens Pythons A grade cricket team lined up against the West Waterboard Cricket Club on Saturday (4th) and set a handy target 8/207 with opener Jarrod Moxey in fine form with 80 runs off 78 balls to lay the platform for the Pythons win.
Tyran Everleigh made a fine 34 runs, West finished all out 144 thanks to some accurate bowling by the Pythons' Blake Simpson 3/9 , Tyran Everleigh 3/33 and Brock Hawley 2/23. In the Division 2 game Carrington Gravity Riders 5/161 won a close contest over the Pythons (8/156). Best with the bat was Jeremy Rushford (30), Luke Sochi (38), Jackson Rushford (29) and 2 wickets, and Luke Cooper (23).
All four of Raymond Terrace District Cricket Club's grade teams will pull on specially designed shirts this weekend for the Maitland association's Indigenous round.
Former Raymond Terrace player and Worimi man Shannon Ping has designed the club's shirts, which will be worn by all players in Saturday's games.
The Lions are also looking forward to its Old Boys Day at King Park on Saturday, February 18.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.