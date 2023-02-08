Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Newcastle District Golf Association results, Nelson Bay Rugby Club, Northern Hawks, Raymond Terrace cricket

By Peter Arnold
February 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Shaun O'Malley helped Nelson Bay win its A-grade pennant series round on Sunday with a hole in one on the ninth hole.

Newcastle District Golf Association held round three of the A grade pennant series continued on Sunday, February 5.

