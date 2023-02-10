Growing up, Bree Chester always had a footy in her hand.
The Port Stephens product played rugby league as much as she could but it wasn't until she was recruited by the Newcastle Knights that she realised she could carve a career out of the game that she loved.
Now the development Knights player has been given a brand new opportunity - to represent her Indigenous culture on the international stage during the rugby league All Stars on Saturday, February 11.
"I was so excited," Chester said when she received the call-up to play for the Indigenous women's squad.
"I think this jersey means more than any other jersey because I am playing for my culture."
Chester's family is Dharawal, from La Perouse in south-eastern Sydney, but she grew up in Lemon Tree Passage on Worimi land.
The second rower plays for the Knights in the NSWRL Women's Premiership and is working towards a call-up to the club's NRLW team which last season won the premiership.
Chester is not the only Knights player from Port Stephens selected to play in the 2023 All Stars.
Bobbi Law, a Worimi woman from Nelson Bay, will line up alongside Chester in the Indigenous women's squad while Shanice Parker, from Raymond Terrace, will play for the Maori women's team.
Additionally, Law's sister Andi, also from Nelson Bay, has been selected for the All Stars Indigenous mixed touch football team.
It is not the first time Parker will represent New Zealand.
She played for the Kiwi Ferns in the Rugby League World Cup in England at the end of 2022.
An injury kept Parker out of the grand final showdown between New Zealand and Australia. The Jillaroos won 54-4.
The rugby league All Stars event heads to New Zealand for the first time this year.
The Maori and Indigenous All Stars sides will face each other at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday, February 11.
The mixed touch football game will start at 12.05pm AEDT followed by the women's game at 1.30pm and men's game at 3.40pm.
The Port Stephens trio flew to New Zealand over the weekend to enter training camps with their respective squads ahead of the games on Saturday.
Chester said her selection into the Indigenous women's squad would only help her development.
"All the girls on the team are really good players," she said.
"To train and play with them will be incredible.
"But the coaching staff we have is also really good.
"I know I'll take away so much from this experience, not just culturally but within my game as well."
Chester began playing club football with the Mallabula Panthers juniors when she was 8 years old.
She stopped playing "for a bit" when she was 12 as there was no girls teams and she was no longer allowed to play alongside boys.
Throughout school, where she attended Tanilba Bay primary then Hunter River High, she played touch footy and rugby league.
During high school, she represented Worimi in the yearly PCYC Nations of Origin rugby league competition.
Chester first joined the Knights junior development system in the Tarsha Gale Cup while also playing league tag with Raymond Terrace then Beresfield.
She was one of the Knights' first NRLW signings in 2021 and has since trained with the side while playing in the NSWRL premiership.
In addition to her Knights duties this year, Chester will enter her third and final year of university where she's studying a business degree.
She also works in disability and for the NRL.
Chester helped to run development clinics for girls in Thornton, Dora Creek and Charlestown during the summer school holiday.
"It's really exciting to be part of a program like this, to encourage more girls into rugby league," she said.
"When I was younger, I really wanted to play football but it was never an option for me.
"Now it is and it keeps getting closer every year.
"It's exciting to watch rugby league become as big as it has for girls and it just keeps getting bigger every year."
The first ever All Stars in New Zealand will feature premiership and representative stars alongside some of the best up-and-coming talent in the men's and women's games.
The 2023 All Stars game will coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the first Indigenous rugby league tour of New Zealand, and will also be 50 years since Arthur Beetson became the first Indigenous athlete to captain Australia.
Chester, Law and Parker are three of seven Knights women selected for All Stars squads alongside Caitlan Johnston, Kirra Dibb and Mia Middleton (Indigenous) and Jasmine Strange (Maori).
Johnston has withdrawn from playing in Saturday's All Stars clash for personal reasons.
Knights NRLW and NSWRL Women's Premiership coach Ronald Griffiths will lead the men's Indigenous side for the first time.
The All Stars games can be watched in Australia on Nine, 9Now, Kayo and Foxtel or listened to on ABC Radio and Triple M.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
