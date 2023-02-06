It was nerves that Bec Pollard felt the last time she sent one of her children to kindergarten but this time she feels nothing but comfortable.
"There's no nerves this time," the Raymond Terrace mother of three said. "If anything, it just feels weird having no kids at home."
Ms Pollard's youngest daughter Mikaylah, 5, started kindergarten on Monday, joining big brother Kobey, 12, and sister Savannah, 10, at Irrawang Public School.
The Examiner last spoke to Ms Pollard in 2018 when Savannah started kindergarten.
Then, Ms Pollard said she was "nervous and excited" to send Savannah to school. For Mikaylah, sending her "youngest baby" to school is a lot different.
"I feel really comfortable with Mikaylah going to Irrawang," she said.
"Last time, with Savannah, I had a bit of anxiety because my baby girl was starting school.
"But being in the school so often over the years, it's become like another home to us. I know a lot of the kids, my three kids go there, my nieces and nephews go there.
"I know all the teachers and they all know Mikaylah. I have so much trust in the teachers and the principal, Stacey Matheson, is wonderful. Nothing is too much for her."
It might be the only time all three of Ms Pollard's children attend the same school, with Kobey looking to attend a sports-focused high school next year instead of Irrawang High School that the family is zoned for.
This makes school drop off this year "a lot easier".
Ms Pollard said she was feeling more nervous about Kobey attending high school next year than she was about Mikaylah starting kindergarten this year.
Ms Pollard attended the same school as her children.
In fact, Kobey, who is in year 6 this year, has the same teacher, Mrs Ping, that Ms Pollard did 24 years ago.
The family's love for the school also kept them in Raymond Terrace when they were considering moving.
"We just love Irrawang," Ms Pollard said. "It might have had a bad reputation some years ago but it I have no faults with it. It has so many support programs and classes. There's so much help for them [students]. The teachers and staff are so supportive."
That Mikaylah was so excited to start kindergarten on Monday, February 6 also helped ease Ms Pollard's nerves.
"Last week her siblings started school but she had to wait," she said.
"It's been a bit of a long week for her.
"This morning as soon as I said 'today's school day' she had her brand new shoes out, her clothes on, hair in pigtails. She was wanting to take off.
"She was the first one to put her bag on the hook and to sit on the classroom floor. She's over the moon."
To ease their newest students into big school, the Thou-Walla Family Centre located on the grounds of Irrawang Public School hosted a barbecue breakfast for the kindergarteners.
It gave a chance for the kids to catch up with the preschool friends they may not have seen during the holidays and to start their classes together.
Ms Pollard said Mikaylah was also a lot more confident about starting school knowing Kobey and Savannah were there too.
"Kobey is still so protective of his sisters. I remember when Savannah started kindergarten and he said he was going to protect his sister. Now he has two sisters he protects," she said.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.