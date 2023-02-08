Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: February 9

February 9 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Examiner reader has called for lids to be put on bins across Port Stephens to prevent birds from pulling rubbish out. File picture

Time to fight for aged care

I have consistently raised issues in the Examiner about the care of the aged and frail people of Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.