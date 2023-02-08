I have consistently raised issues in the Examiner about the care of the aged and frail people of Port Stephens.
Some 40 years ago, a group affectionately known as the 'Dirty Dozen' were instrumental in forming Harbourside Haven.
The company grew while providing the best of care to the aged and frail in the Port Stephens community with the help of a caring volunteer group (known as our 'Pinkies'), a dedicated staff and the remaining ex politicians Bob Martin and former mayor Bruce MacKenzie.
Those early days had hundreds of volunteers and supporters with one agenda - care for our elderly.
Again, Harbourside needs your support before we lose another aged care facility, altogether.
State, local and federal governments urgently need to address our health system.
There was a small comment in the January 12 Examiner about the need to be tidy and put your rubbish in the bin ["Help keep Port clean", News, Page 2].
Perhaps Port Stephens Council could help out a little by ensuring that public bins are fitted with lids so as to prevent the bin birds from pulling all the rubbish out.
On December 20, 2022, we noticed that a bin at Sandpiper Reserve had no lid and the bin birds were having a Christmas party.
We contacted the council and reported it. January 3 and still no lid.
Emailed Port Stephens Council and was informed that this matter had been referred to the relevant officer.
January 17, 2023 and still no lid.
This is obviously such a heavy matter, it has been referred to the top.
No wonder it takes so long to get anything done.
Firstly, let me congratulate the hard working Coastal Regeneration volunteers for what they have achieved in the Shoal Bay area - albeit with limited funds.
The first stage, and now established walkway, has been extended but they desperately need funding. I have written to the Port Stephens Council to see if they can reconsider funding for a proper raised timber walk-way and other support that, according to one volunteer, was in their original proposal but sadly funds didn't come their way.
This could become a real focus to the revitalised Shoal Bay area and therefore bring extra funds into council coffers. I would ask all Councillors, local maritime authorities and the council environmental officers to support these volunteer endeavours with whatever support and funding so they can properly protect our fragile coastal environment.
According to the Leukaemia Foundation's latest research, many Australians living with blood cancer, particularly those in regional and remote areas, are under significant financial strain as a result of their diagnosis and treatment. Nearly half (43 per cent) of those diagnosed experienced out-of-pocket treatment costs totaling hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. Regional patients and their loved ones often need to travel long distances or relocate to a capital city to access lifesaving treatment which significantly increases the financial hardship they experience.
The Leukaemia Foundation has launched the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave to help raise vital funds. Money raised will also help research scientists continue their search for better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer more effectively. We urge all Australians to sign up to shave, cut or colour their hair in support of the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day. Visit worldsgreatestshave.com or call 1800 500 088.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.